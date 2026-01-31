Cardinals Predicted to Trade Brendan Donovan to NL Contender

The St. Louis Cardinals have made a lot of tough decisions over the last few months.

They made a trio of trades at the trade deadline, despite having a competitive team and a chance to make a run at the final National League wild card spot. This offseason, the Cardinals have leaned even heavier into their rebuild.

There's a chance the Cardinals are still looking to make moves before the offseason ends. Players like Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero make a lot of sense as trade candidates.

CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently predicted the Cardinals would opt to trade Donovan to the San Francisco Giants this offseason. Donovan has been closely linked to the Giants for the last few weeks.

Brendan Donovan could be the perfect addition for the Giants

Sep 29, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs out his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"While I'm less confident that he'll be traded before spring training than I was earlier in the offseason, I still think it's more likely to happen than not," Perry wrote. "They'd really like to have the decks clear for JJ Wetherholt to be the second baseman, and they'd also like to give Nolan Gorman a season of uninterrupted run to see if he can take his strikeout issues.

"Donovan's return would make all of that, especially the latter consideration, pretty difficult. With a lot of infield options off the board, I think it happens before camps get moving in earnest. I'll say he goes to the Giants and gives them a needed dose of OBP and infield stability. "

Donovan has been closely linked to the Giants and the Seattle Mariners, but it could be the Giants that make the big move.

San Francisco could use Donovan in a bit of a utility role. He could play practically anywhere on the field aside from pitcher, catcher, and center field. Adding this flexibility to San Francisco's roster would be a huge step in the right direction. It would also form one of the best infields in the NL.

The Giants have the prospect capital to make the move. While it would take at least one coveted prospect, the Giants can afford to cut ties with a few to bring Donovan in.

