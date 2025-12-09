Cardinals Rule Out One Nolan Arenado Solution

The St. Louis Cardinals and third baseman Nolan Arenado have been the subject of trade rumors dating back to last offseason.

It's been a long and drawn-out song and dance. Both sides have made it clear that they are open to going in a different direction. While this is the case, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has continued to make it clear that the organization will not simply release Arenado. He has made the point multiple times this offseason and did so again at the winter meetings, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.

The Cardinals still have a Nolan Arenado decision to make

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs home after his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"The Cards had trouble dealing Arenado last offseason after he used the no-trade clause in his contract to block a proposed pact with the Astros," Denton wrote. "The same could happen again with him still owed $42 million – $37 million of it scheduled to come from St. Louis – but simply releasing the 10-time Gold Glover won’t be happening, Bloom said.

"'That is not an option,' Bloom said with conviction," Denton wrote.

With that being said, it appears as though the market is still in a similar position it has been. Arenado is out there for the taking. He and the Cardinals are open to making some sort of move. But, the Cardinals will not simply eat his entire contract and let him walk.

When the Cardinals traded Sonny Gray away, they reportedly included $20 million to help foot the bill. If the Cardinals end up getting a trade done this offseason involving Arenado, it wouldn't be a surprise by any means to see some amount of cash included. But clearly the Cardinals don't want to just cover the rest of his deal to play somewhere else.

On Tuesday, things really started to heat up around baseball with Kyle Schwarber and Edwin Díaz reportedly agreeing to deals with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. Things are moving around the league and Arenado remains someone to watch on the trade block.

