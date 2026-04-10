Cardinals Could Get Surprise Pitching Gift Back From Yankees

The St. Louis Cardinals could have a hurler coming back to the organization in the very near future.

The New York Yankees selected former Cardinals pitching prospect Cade Winquest in the Major League Phase of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft, but designated him for assignment on Thursday, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"Cade Winquest DFA’ed by Yankees. Made the team out of spring but never debuted," Heyman wrote.

When a player is selected in the Major League Phase of the Rule 5 Draft, the team selecting must pay the team losing a player $100,000. They also have to keep the player on their active roster throughout the entire season afterward, barring injury. If a team decides to take the player off the roster, like by designating them for assignment, they are unable to send them down to the minors unless they clear waivers and the player is offered back to the initial team. So, to sum up, Winquest was selected by the Yankees from the Cardinals in the Major League Phase of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft.

The Cardinals Could Have More Depth Coming

MLB New York Yankees starter Cade Winquest | New York Yankees via Imagn Images

So, now that he has been DFA'd by New York, teams around the league have a chance to nab him. If he gets through waivers, he must be offered back to the Cardinals, who then would have to pay a minimal fee if they wanted to bring him back.

That would be positive for St. Louis. Winquest is a guy who hasn't made his big league debut yet, but he did make the Yankees, who have the seventh-best bullpen ERA in baseball, out of camp. New York must've seen something in him. He hasn't pitched past the Double-A level yet in his career, which he was promoted to during the 2025 season. Overall, he had a 3.99 ERA in 25 total appearances last season, including 23 starts.

In Spring Training, Winquest was used as a reliever for New York and made nine appearances while allowing eight runs. If he clears waivers, there's no reason for the Cardinals not to welcome him back with open arms. The Cardinals could actually use a little more depth right now anyway, after it was announced on Thursday that Packy Naughton was being placed on the minor league Injured List.

Despite bad Spring Training numbers, Winquest did enough to make the Yankees' roster out of camp. Now, he could be coming back.