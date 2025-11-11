Cardinals Could Pursue Top-Tier Pitcher If Market Stalls This Offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals enter the 2025-26 MLB offseason hoping to improve their starting rotation. After another disappointing season, it’s no secret that pitching was the team’s biggest weakness. With Sonny Gray rumored to be on the trade block, the Cardinals will almost certainly need to add at least one starting pitcher before the 2026 campaign begins.

Fans aren’t expecting a blockbuster signing, and that’s understandable. Under Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals have shifted toward a more patient and budget-conscious approach, focusing on low-risk, high-reward additions rather than long-term deals.

But according to Cardinals insider Jeff Jones, St. Louis might not be entirely out of the mix for a more notable arm, if the market breaks their way.

Blockbuster Signing Not Impossible For Cardinals

Sep 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) reacts after a play during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“I will not be shocked if the Cardinals end up with a bigger name starter than you might expect, because that person’s market does not materialize,” Jones said.

“If you told me today that they were going to sign Framber Valdez and it was going to be one year and $28 million, I would go, ‘Okay, that would not be a thing that would totally blow my socks off.’”

That statement reflects a realistic but intriguing possibility for Cardinals fans. The free-agent market has grown increasingly unpredictable in recent years, especially for pitchers seeking long-term contracts. If a top-tier arm’s market stalls deep into the winter, it could create a rare opening for a team like St. Louis to capitalize on a short-term deal.

With concerns about long-term commitments and a potential work stoppage in 2027, teams might prefer to sign short-term deal. That could put the Cardinals in play for names such as Valdez, Ranger Suárez, or Dylan Cease.

While fans shouldn’t expect a spending spree, the possibility of a surprise move can’t be ruled out. St. Louis could still focus primarily on mid-tier options, but if an elite starter remains unsigned by late January or early February, Bloom and his front office might decide to strike.

For now, patience will be key. But if the market slows and prices drop, the Cardinals could turn a quiet offseason into a surprising win by landing a front-line starter without sacrificing their long-term flexibility.

Bloom has made clear that the long-term goal will be the priority, but if the opportunity is right, don't be surprised to see St. Louis potentially take advantage of it.

