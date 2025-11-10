2 New Teams That Could Tempt Nolan Arenado To Waive His No-Trade Clause
Near the top of the St. Louis Cardinals’ priority list this offseason is finding a new home for star third baseman Nolan Arenado. St. Louis attempted to trade him last winter, but to no avail.
He vetoed a trade to the Houston Astros, and the Boston Red Sox chose to sign Alex Bregman over trading for Arenado. This offseason, Arenado has said he is open to considering more teams.
The Astros, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are no longer options, but there are other places he can go. Here are two new teams he could consider if he truly wants to be traded.
Toronto Blue Jays
If the Dodgers aren’t an option, then why not the team they just faced in the World Series? The Blue Jays came to within two outs of their first World Series title since 1993.
With Bo Bichette a free agent and possibly leaving after the Blue Jays gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a contract extension, there could be a fit for Arenado. Toronto could simply move Andres Gimenez to shortstop and Ernie Clement to second base to free up a spot for the eight-time All-Star.
Arenado wants to play for a team that has a chance at a title, and who better in the American League than Toronto? He could boost their lineup and potentially revive his career while playing for a championship contender.
Seattle Mariners
Another team that came very close to making some history. Seattle was eight outs away from their first ever World Series appearance.
They will likely keep their payroll close to where it was in 2025, but do hope to bring back Josh Naylor. That would take care of first base, but third base might be left open, as Eugenio Suarez is not expected back.
However, Arenado could come in handy for Seattle. The Cardinals will be more willing to eat some salary in order to facilitate a trade, meaning they would take on the majority of Arenado’s contract while Seattle would have him at a discounted rate.
The Mariners are another team that clearly is a World Series contender, and bringing in someone like Arenado as a veteran voice could be a net positive for the clubhouse.
While Seattle’s hitting conditions aren’t the best, he would still be playing for a team that has a spot for him and has hopes of winning a title.
