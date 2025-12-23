Cardinals Could Replace Willson Contreras With One Of These 2 Sluggers

The St. Louis Cardinals are continuing their rebuild. On Sunday, they sent first baseman Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox for right-hander Hunter Dobbins and two pitching prospects.

But even as they rebuild, they are hoping to at least make some improvements to the roster for 2026. They need another arm for their rotation, but that isn’t the only area of the roster they are looking to improve.

Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals are hoping to add a right-handed power bat that doesn’t interfere with their rebuild plans, and that it could be an infielder or an outfielder. With that in mind, here are two power bats they could target that fit Chaim Bloom’s vision.

Paul Goldschmidt

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) follows through on a single against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt was acquired by the Cardinals prior to the 2019 season and was the National League MVP in 2022. He spent 2025 with the New York Yankees.

Now, Alec Burleson is set to take over at first base, and the Cardinals don’t want to take that opportunity away from him. However, Goldschmidt could make sense as a designated hitter or platoon bat.

The 38-year-old hit .274 with 10 home runs and a .731 OPS during the regular season with the Bronx Bombers. Bringing him back to St. Louis could potentially lead to more tickets sold and better attendance. He also could be a solid veteran leader in a young clubhouse, and he wouldn’t interfere with their plans to rebuild.

Randal Grichuk

Sep 20, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Randal Grichuk (15) slaps hands with Kansas City Royals first base coach Damon Hollins (39) after getting on first base during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Another former Cardinal. Grichuk spent 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals. Unfortunately, he hit just .228 with nine home runs and a .674 OPS, but he still brings power from the right side of the plate.

He might make more sense than Goldschmidt because the Cardinals may be without Lars Nootbaar on Opening Day, and he could simply be a fourth outfielder, one that can play all three outfield positions.

The 34-year-old began his career in St. Louis in 2014 after being acquired for David Freese. He certainly would not get in the way of what Bloom and the Cardinals are trying to accomplish and could be a solid right-handed option against left-handed pitching.

It will be interesting to see where Bloom lands in his search for offense, but Grichuk makes sense for a team that’s trying to rebuild but also have a more balanced roster.

