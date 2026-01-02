Cardinals Could Send 2025 All-Star To Mariners In Potential Blockbuster Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals still have work left to do this offseason. Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras are gone, but there are still trades to make and possibly some players to sign.

Chaim Bloom has been busy this winter as the Cardinals enter year two of their rebuild. The focus now is finding new homes for their top trade chips, Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero.

Donovan could bring back the best possible haul of prospects or Major League ready talent. He has two years of club control remaining. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicts that the Cardinals will ultimately trade him to the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners Have A Clear Fit For Donovan

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field.

The Mariners lost Jorge Polanco and may also lose Eugenio Suarez in free agency. With that in mind, it makes sense to trade for Donovan.

The Cardinals may not be able to get Major League ready talent back from Seattle, as the Mariners are hesitant to do that, but they do have a strong farm system and could have some solid options for St. Louis.

The Cardinals need to add young and controllable starting pitching, and even if the Mariners don’t give up one of their Major League starters, they have options. Their No. 7 prospect, Jurrangelo Cijntje is a switch-pitcher and could be a very intriguing piece the Cardinals bring back if they send Donovan to Seattle.

Donovan’s remaining years on his contract don’t exactly line up with the Cardinals’ next window of contention, so it makes sense to move him and bring back the best possible return. Other teams like the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals could make sense too.

The Mariners have an obvious need though, so they make sense as a trade partner for the Cardinals, and it should be interesting to see if the two sides can come to an agreement on a trade.

The focus should be on the future for the Cardinals as they rebuild, and moving Donovan, while painful, could ultimately be the right move for the future. It would also allow the Cardinals to trim their supply of left-handed bats and leave room for younger players to take spots and add some youth to the roster for 2026.

