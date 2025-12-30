Angels’ Anthony Rendon Decision Could Open Door For Cardinals Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to find a taker for Nolan Arenado for the past two offseasons. That may ultimately take some time, as the markets of free agent third basemen Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suarez are still developing.

However, a path may have opened up for the Cardinals to get a deal done. According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Angels have finally reached an agreement with Anthony Rendon to buy out the remainder of his contract.

Perhaps the Cardinals and Angels could link up for a deal involving Arenado with the Rendon saga now a thing of the past.

Cardinals Could End Nolan Arenado Saga Thanks To Angels’ Opening

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields a ground ball hit by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Arenado is a native of Southern California, and with the Los Angeles Dodgers set at third base with Max Muncy, the Angels represent the best opportunity for him to come back to California and play closer to home.

The 34-year-old struggled in 2025, hitting just .237 with 12 home runs and a .666 OPS, which means the Cardinals are going to have to eat a significant portion of the contract to get a deal done.

But now that Rendon is gone from the Angels, there is not only an opening at third base, but a little more financial flexibility for the Halos to add a high-profile player or two, so the Cardinals may not have to eat all of the contract.

The Angels have had interest in Arenado, so the fit is somewhat obvious. The only question is whether or not Arenado will be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for the Halos.

The Angels, much like the Cardinals, are not expected to contend in 2026, but they have made a few bargain signings this winter that could help them improve a little bit next year. The Cardinals added Dustin May, but more trades are expected.

They could move Brendan Donovan, JoJo Romero, or even Lars Nootbaar. They’ve already traded Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras. They are in full rebuild mode, and a chance to play closer to home could catch Arenado’s attention.

It will be interesting to see if the two teams can strike a deal and if Arenado is willing to play in Anaheim for the final two years of his contract.

