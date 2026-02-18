Cardinals Drop Early Clues About Iván Herrera Plans

The St. Louis Cardinals are loaded at the catcher position heading into the 2026 season.

Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo are both with the organization still. But, that's not all. Iván Herrera is working his way back after spending most of the 2025 season as a designated hitter. Herrera underwent offseason surgery with the hope of getting back behind the plate. That's still not all, though. No. 7 prospect Jimmy Crooks spent a bit of time in the majors in 2025. No. 3 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez isn't close to the big leagues yet, but there's already plenty of buzz and excitement around him. No. 5 prospect Leonardo Bernal is much closer to the big leagues and is someone fans could see in 2026.

There's a lot of exciting depth. That's part of the reason why it was important to bring back Yadier Molina in an official capacity this offseason.

Over the course of Spring Training, you'll see guys move around and things of that nature. But on Tuesday there was at least a somewhat surprising decision. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat shared on X that while the big league catchers were working on pop time drills and throws to second base, Herrera was working with the outfielders.

Where will Iván Herrera play?

Sep 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Iván Herrera (48) celebrates his two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"As the big league catchers work through pop time drills and throws to second base on the half field, Iván Herrera is with the outfielders working through footwork, agility, ball tracking," Jones wrote.

Joe Roderick of STL Sports Central shared an image on X.

Ivan Herrera working with a group of outfielders. Wearing a 1st baseman mitt@STLSprtsCntrl #STLCards pic.twitter.com/lUuKbVetwS — Joe Roderick (@JoeRoderick) February 17, 2026

On one hand, it's good to keep flexibility and have the ability to put Herrera elsewhere if need be. The outfield is a question in general right now with Lars Nootbaar up in the air for Opening Day. It has been said over and over that the club could use a right-handed bat for the outfield. Maybe Herrera is that guy. Or, maybe the club didn't want him throwing to second base yet.

Arguably, at this point in camp, it would be good to get him as much time with the catchers as possible and around Molina so the club can see if he can make an impact in the majors behind the plate in 2026. But it appears as though the club is preparing for all scenarios. If Herrera isn't getting a look specifically as a catcher, that should bode well for Pagés and Crooks.

