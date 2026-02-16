Yadier Molina’s Expected Arrival Revealed for Cardinals This Spring

if you're one of the St. Louis Cardinals fans heading to Spring Training to check out the team, you very well could get a glimpse of a team legend.

Former Cardinals longtime catcher Yadier Molina was connected to the team for over a year in rumors about various roles he could come into to help the club for the foreseeable future. In January, it was reported that Molina and the Cardinals locked down a role for the 2026 season: special assistant to president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"No. 4 -- a jersey synonymous throughout St. Louis, Missouri and Cardinals Nation with legendary catcher Yadier Molina -- is returning to the club’s staff after three seasons largely away from the organization," MLB.com's John Denton wrote in January. "Molina, 43, is returning to the organization as a special assistant to president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, the club announced on Wednesday. Molina will work with the Cardinals' catchers and the backstops in their Minor League system and help shape the development curriculum for those players."

The Cardinals legend is coming to camp on Monday

Oct 8, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a single for his final postseason at bat in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Spring Training is in full swing right now and the club has its first full squad workout planned for Monday. On top of that, Jeff Jones of Belleville News-Democrat reported that Molina is "expected to arrive" in camp beforehand.

"Yadier Molina is expected to arrive at Cardinals camp tomorrow for the first official day of full squad workouts," Jones wrote.

Having Molina back in the organization in an official capacity is going to go a long way. For the Cardinals right now, they're loaded at catcher. Ivan Herrera is working his back behind the plate. The club has veterans in Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo. On top of these three, No. 7 prospect Jimmy Crooks got some time in the majors in 2025 and the club has No. 3 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez and No. 5 prospect Leonardo Bernal. So, having a legendary catcher around to try to take these guys to the next level can only help.

More MLB: Cardinals Get Early JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman Infield Updates