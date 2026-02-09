Cardinals Slugger Facing Make-or-Break 2026 Season, Insider Says

The St. Louis Cardinals have a good problem to have at catcher right now.

First and foremost, Iván Herrera is working his way back behind the plate. Herrera only was able to catch in 14 games in 2025 due to injuries. He underwent offseason elbow surgery and is working his way back with the hope of getting behind the dish in 2026. Beyond Herrera, the Cardinals are loaded with depth. St. Louis has Pedro Pagés, Yohel Pozo and Jimmy Crooks on the 40-man roster along with No. 5 prospect Leonardo Bernal.

Beyond this group, the Cardinals also have No. 3 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez working his way up through the team's system. All of this is to say, the Cardinals have talent at catcher. They're trying to find the long-term answer. At one point, it seemed like Willson Contreras would be the guy, but they transitioned him to first base last season and then traded him away this offseason. Herrera was one of the reasons why the Cardinals moved Contreras to first base, but then the injuries popped up. Now, al of the young talent is starting to get close to the majors.

The Cardinals have a surplus of catchers

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Because of this, MLB.com's Will Leitch suggested that the 2026 season could be Herrera's last shot to show what he can do behind the plate.

"St. Louis has no more crowded position than catcher," Leitch wrote. "There are currently five catchers on the Cardinals’ 40-man roster. That includes Iván Herrera, who is probably their best hitter who might play much more at first base and DH than behind the plate. There’s also likely Opening Day starter Pedro Pagés, backup Yohel Pozo, 24-year-old Jimmy Crooks (who debuted late last season) and No. 98 overall prospect Leonardo Bernal. ...

"And then there is Herrera, who doesn’t have nearly the defensive chops of the rest of the group but does have an All-Star-level bat. He wants to keep catching and has been working at it relentlessly all offseason, which St. Louis has encouraged. But the club also wants to make sure to get his bat in the lineup every day, to the point the Cardinals briefly played him in left field last season. (He struggled there.) This season might be Herrera’s last chance to stay at catcher. With those three catchers all coming up, the juice might not be worth the squeeze. The Cardinals’ catchers on Opening Day will be Pagés and probably Pozo, but there is a non-zero possibility neither is in that spot by July or earlier."

Arguably, if the Cardinals enter the 2026 season with a tandem of Pagés and Pozo with Herrera getting time here and there, that would be backwards. The whole point of the offseason has been opening up spots for young guys. With Bernal and Rodriguez working their way towards the big leagues, there's no reason why Crooks shouldn't get a consistent opportunity in 2026. The tandem should be Pagés and Crooks until the club determines if Herrera can give the club consistent time behind the plate. If so, then you roll with Herrera and Crooks.

Leitch isn't wrong. This season could be Herrera's last shot behind the plate because there's talent coming, but that shouldn't mean the club rolls with Pozo in a consistent role in 2026.

