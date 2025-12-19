Mets Still In Touch With Cardinals For $87 Million 3-Time All-Star, Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a rebuild that should set them up well for the future. New president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has been busy this offseason.

Bloom has already traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox and has been entertaining offers for Brendan Donovan, JoJo Romero and Willson Contreras. He also is hoping to trade Arenado.

Despite seemingly filling their first base void by signing Jorge Polanco, the New York Mets are a team to watch in the potential Contreras sweepstakes. Derrick Goold notes that they have remained in contact with St. Louis about the star first baseman.

Mets Still Showing Interest In Contreras

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"Veteran first baseman Willson Contreras has also drawn from the New York Mets, who are exploring how he’d fit their team, per sources," Goold wrote.

"The Mets’ interest stems from not re-signing their all-time home run leader Pete Alonso, who accepted an offer from the Orioles.”

Contreras led the Cardinals with 20 home runs this past season. However, he could bring back a good haul for St. Louis.

He has a no-trade clause, so he’ll have the final say on where he will ultimately go, if he chooses to waive it for the right fit.

If he is moved, the Cardinals can stick Alec Burleson at first base and clear the designated hitter spot for somebody else, possibly one of their younger players like Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese.

It would give them a little more roster flexibility as they try to rebuild for the future rather than contend in the present. The Mets have a solid farm system and plenty of young arms, which St. Louis will likely want in return.

The Cardinals have also already made a deal with the New York Mets this year, having sent Ryan Helsley to Queens at the trade deadline, so it will be interesting to see if these two teams can link up again for another trade this offseason.

Contreras would be a good fit for New York after they lost Alonso, and could give them the offensive boost they need to stay competitive in the National League East and try and challenge the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the division.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals could stock up on young starting pitching and set themselves up for the future.

