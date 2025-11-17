Cardinals Facing Potential Snag Offloading $75M Contract

With each passing day, the two guys that remain front of mind for the St. Louis Cardinals are Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado.

The two All-Stars are on the trade block, but nothing has come to fruition yet. Typically, we wouldn't see too much happen in the MLB offseason until closer to December, but the first major signing of the year occurred on Sunday, so nothing can be ruled out at this point. The Seattle Mariners reportedly signed Josh Naylor and the hot stove officially is on.

What does that mean for Gray specifically? Of the two, you would think that he would be the one with a bigger market. The price for starting pitching has skyrocketed around baseball and there aren't a ton of options out there this offseason. Plus, with uncertainty around baseball after the 2026 season due to the collective bargaining agreement set to expire, Gray on a short-term deal should be enticing to contenders.

The Cardinals are looking to make moves

Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

But, USA Today's Jesse Yomtov and Bob Nightengale noted that Gray's contract has been considered "steep" for contenders so far.

"Sonny Gray contract limiting trade partners? (Chaim Bloom) said the Cardinals have 'definitely been listening' on Gray, a three-time All-Star at age 36. The right-hander had a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts last season, his second year with St. Louis," Yomtov and Nightengale wrote. "'It’s not a surprise. I mean, he’s still one of the better pitchers in the league. We value him very highly,' Bloom said. 'Just with where we are and thinking long term, we’ve talked to him, and I think we all feel like there might be something that makes sense, but we’ll continue to explore that.'

"Gray's $35 million salary for 2026 – plus a $5 million buyout on his $30 million 2027 option – is steep for potential suitors."

Gray signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Cardinals ahead of the 2024 season. He has been the team's most consistent starter since signing the deal. Over the last two seasons, Gray has made 60 starts and has a 4.07 ERA to show for it in 347 innings pitched. Gray logged over 200 strikeouts in both seasons, but is expensive in 2026.

Gray was owed $10 million in 2024, $25 million in 2025, and the number will jump to $35 million in 2026. Then, there's a $30 million club option with a $5 million buyout. So, despite the fact that he's certainly still very talented, his contract seemingly is making the market tougher, per Nightengale and Yomtov.

