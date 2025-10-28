Cardinals Fans Could See JJ Wetherholt Quickly In 2026
When Opening Day gets here in 2026, there’s at least a chance that the one of the top overall prospects in baseball is taking the field for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Despite all of the negativity around the Cardinals after missing the playoffs for the third straight season, Wetherholt is a significant bright spot. In 2025, he made it all the way up to Triple-A and there were fans and analysts alike clamoring for St. Louis to give him a shot down the stretch. That obviously didn't happen, but it could be the case very quickly in 2026. For example, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch tabbed Wetherholt as one of two prospects who could begin the 2026 season in St. Louis.
"The possibility of this really depends on how the Cardinals' offseason shapes up," Guerrero said. "But, I can see a scenario where a couple of minor leaguers make a case for a big-league roster coming out of spring training. The first name that comes to mind for me is an obvious one, with that being top prospect JJ Wetherholt, considering how well Wetherholt excelled in Double-A and Triple-A. The strong first season in the minors puts Wetherholt on the big-league radar heading into 2026. His versatility could help him make a case for a roster spot if regular playing time will be there.
Cardinals fans can be excited about JJ Wetherholt
"We also have to keep in mind that the Cardinals will be looking to trade Nolan Arenado this winter. I would imagine the results of those efforts could also shape what the roster looks like if the future Hall of Famer is still in St. Louis next season."
Wetherholt got playing time in the minors last season at second base, shortstop, and third base. Overall, he played in 109 games and slashed .306/.421/.510 with a .931 OPS. Wetherholt did a little bit of everything with 17 homers, 59 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, and 28 doubles.
The 23-year-old's play speaks for itself. So much so, that he's currently ranked as the No. 5 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. He's just behind Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jesús Made at No. 4.
This offseason may feel long with all of the trade rumors out there and veterans potentially leaving. But, Wetherholt is the bring spot St. Louis fans need right now.
More MLB: Chaim Bloom's Trade Decisions Won't Be Easy With Cardinals