Nolan Arenado Adds New NL West Team To His Wish List

The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet since the Sonny Gray trade, but more movement is expected this offseason as they try to rebuild for the future.

At the top of Chaim Bloom’s wish list is finding a new team for third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals are willing to eat more money this offseason in order to make a deal happen.

His wish list of teams he’ll consider is bigger this offseason as opposed to being just six teams last winter. According to John Denton of MLB.com, a new team from the National League West is on Arenado’s list this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

New NL West Team Could Help Cardinals Solve Nolan Arenado Situation

Jul 29, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) slides safely past St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) for a one run triple during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

“Without being specific about which teams might be trade partners, Bloom did say the list of clubs that the third baseman would be agreeable to joining has increased. The D-backs are one of the new teams of interest to Arenado – especially if former teammate and close friend Paul Goldschmidt signs there as a free agent, per an MLB source,” Denton reported.

Arenado had one of the worst seasons of his career offensively. The veteran slugger hit just .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs and a .666 OPS. The Cardinals tried to trade him last winter but couldn’t get a deal done.

He rejected a deal to the Houston Astros, and there was no further movement in his market. But this offseason, it might be a little easier.

As long as the Cardinals eat some money, they could still trade him and bring back a decent return for the slugger. They also would be able to open up a spot on their roster for younger players, including JJ Wetherholt, their top prospect.

The D-Backs finished 80-82 but were only three games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, so there is hope that they can contend in 2026. On the other hand, Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals are fully committed to rebuilding, so a deal would make sense for both sides.

Even if Goldschmidt doesn’t return to Arizona, the D-Backs are still a good potential landing spot for the eight-time All-Star, and it would be best if the Cardinals can move on from him and make their roster a little bit younger.

More MLB: Cardinals’ $87 Million Veteran Could Become Pete Alonso Fallback Option, Insider