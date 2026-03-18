Cardinals’ George Soriano Trade a Big Win Before Opening Day

The St. Louis Cardinals may have found something for the 2026 bullpen.

Back in February, the Cardinals acquired flamethrower George Soriano from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo. At the time, it was a quiet deal. He has a career 5.95 ERA in the majors in 72 appearances over the last three seasons. Naturally, some pointed to that number and questioned why the club would trade Granillo for him. While Soriano's ERA may not jump off the page, he has intriguing stuff, including a fastball in the 72nd percentile in velocity in 2025. This was a significant jump as well. He was in the 51st percentile in fastball velocity in 2024. That's why he's an intriguing pickup. He's just 26 years old and his fastball is worth trying to develop.

He's done everything possible to make the team out of camp as well. So far he has appeared in six games in Spring Training for St. Louis and hasn't allowed an earned run yet. Soriano has six innings of work under his belt in camp and has held opposing batters to a .227 batting average while striking out eight. What makes his performance even better is the fact that he hasn't walked a batter yet as well.

George Soriano has been Cardinals' quiet win of Spring Training

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) and pitcher George Soriano (65) work from the bullpen during spring training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat noted on X that after Richard Fitts was sent down to the minors, there are five guys left for three spots: Soriano, Scott Blewett, Gordon Graceffo, Matt Pushard and Chris Roycroft.

"With Richard Fitts being optioned, three spots available on the opening day roster for Blewett, Graceffo, Pushard, Roycroft and Soriano," Jones wrote. "Blewett would need a 40-man spot, but if Pushard or Soriano is out of the group, their spot would be open (save for a surprise IL placement)."

With Soriano shining in camp and the pure stuff that he has, there arguably is no reason for him to not be on the big league roster to kick off the 2026 season. If he can carry his Spring Training momentum to Opening Day, he very well could end up being a big piece for St. Louis in 2026. The Cardinals have started making difficult decisions left and right, like sending Fitts down. The bullpen is the next thing to sort out.