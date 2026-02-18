Cardinals Get Lars Nootbaar Injury Update in Spring Training

The St. Louis Cardinals are heading for a rebuild right now and they're not hiding from that idea. They kicked off their rebuild this offseason by trading a slew of veteran stars who have been a part of the franchise for multiple years. However, with the team turning the page to a new era in St. Louis, these moves had to be made.

Brendan Donovan was traded to the Seattle Mariners in a three-team blockbuster that landed the Cardinals a few star prospects. Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray were each traded to the Boston Red Sox, but in two separate deals that came together at different times. Nolan Arenado was moved to the Arizona Diamondbacks in another deal to clear a spot on the roster.

Another name that was mentioned on the trade block was Lars Nootbaar. Nootbaar underwent double heel surgery during the offseason though, so his name never received too much attention on the trade block. The Cardinals will likely need him to return to the field before they can move him.

Lars Nootbaar back with Cardinals, advancing in recovery

Nootbaar was late to spring camp this year because he had to stay back for rehab. But after a few days without the outfielder, he finally made his way to spring training, which allowed Cardinals insider Jeff Jones to get an update on his recovery.

According to Jones, Nootbaar noted that it was very important for him to get to camp as soon as possible so he could be around his teammates. The veteran outfielder also noted that there's not timetable for his recovery yet, but he's been able to hit and throw. However, he's only just beginning to be able to run without any aid.

Having Nootbaar back on the field is going to be crucial for the Cardinals. They don't have as much outfield prospect depth as they do infield prospect depth. The team is going to be better when Nootbaar is on the field.

But Nootbaar also has to get back for himself. If he misses too much time, it will give a prospect like Joshua Baez the chance to steal his starting job.

