Cardinals 22-Year-Old Star Getting Buzz as Lars Nootbaar's Replacement

The St. Louis Cardinals are clearly in a rebuild right now, which because as clear as ever when they traded a slew of veterans this offseason. Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and Sonny Gray were all moved off the roster.

But these aren't the only Cardinals starters who could be missing on opening day. Starting outfielder Lars Nootbaar underwent double heel surgery earlier this offseason and it doesn't seem like he's going to be ready to go by opening day. Nootbaar has been able to swing and throw, but he's only beginning to run without aid. As a result, the Cardinals might need a different starting outfielder early in the season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

MLB.com's Will Leitch recently suggested the Cardinals could turn to top outfield prospect Joshua Baez as early as this spring to replace Nootbaar in the outfield if the veteran isn't ready to go.

Joshua Baez could be the next big thing in St. Louis

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez (22) takes batting practice during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"But what the Cardinals would love to see would be MLB Pipeline’s No. 87 prospect Joshua Baez smash his way through the front door," Leitch wrote. "Baez has played more right field than left -- he’s a reason Walker finally has some upward pressure on him to produce this year -- but the progress he has made the last two years is undeniable.

"The Cardinals need power, and Baez certainly provides that. It might be a bit of a rush -- he still doesn’t have any Triple-A at-bats -- but he’ll certainly be on the big league roster at some point this year. Maybe he could push his way there in March?"

Baez is one of the best prospects in the Cardinals organization, ranked No. 14 in MLB Pipeline's top 30 Cardinals prospects, but he's likely to receive a bump even higher during the next update.

Baez crushed minor league pitcher last season and he's already turning up the heat this spring. The young outfielder has the city of St. Louis buzzing with excitement as he continues to impress in camp. He's going to need to put together an incredible spring training if he wants consideration for a roster spot. Considering he hasn't been in Triple-A yet, it's hard to imagine he cracks the opening day roster.

Still, if Nootbaar is going to miss any extended time, Baez could take his spot by April. The Cardinals would love for one of their top prospects to begin dominating this spring.

More MLB: Cardinals Under Fire for Unpopular $12.5 Million Offseason Signing