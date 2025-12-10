Cardinals Have 'Mutual Interest' In Bringing St. Louis Legend Back

It sounds like there is at least a chance that the St. Louis Cardinals could have a team legend back with the organization in some capacity in 2026.

St. Louis and longtime catcher Yadier Molina have had this song and dance for a few years at this point. Molina and St. Louis both have consistently shown interest in continuing the partnership that worked so well for many years in some capacity with the organization. In 2025, Molina served as a guest coach a few times in the second half of the season.

While a role isn't locked down right now, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Tuesday there remains "mutual interest" in sorting out a role for 2026.

Will Yadier Molina be with the team in 2026?

Aug 8, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) and guest coach Yadier Molina (4) look on from the dugout before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals and their longtime catcher Yadier Molina continue conversations about the roles he could have with the organization in the coming year, a source described," Goold wrote on Tuesday. "There is mutual interest in expanding beyond the two cameo appearances Molina made when Marmol invited him to join the coaching staff for two series this past summer. The Cardinals have previously invited former starter and 200-win pitcher Adam Wainwright to visit spring training this year as a guest instructor.

"Molina stated on social media earlier this winter that he would like a chance to coach or manager in the majors, and he had previously said he would seek that role in 2027, after his eldest son graduates from high school and possibly enters pro baseball through the draft. Molina has managed this winter in Venezuela, and he will lead Team Puerto Rico into the World Baseball Classic. The Cardinals are interested in having Molina around spring training and the regular season to be a resource for coaches and catchers and others."

We've seen this before over the last couple of years. It resulted in a few appearances in 2025. Could there be more on the way in 2026?

