Chaim Bloom, Cardinals Chasing Pitching: 'We Will Add To The Group'

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't just trying to trade veterans off the roster this offseason. Also, the organization is looking to add pitching.

St. Louis already has already added one big league-ready starter this offseason in the trade with the Boston Red Sox that brought Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke over. Fitts already has big league experience and is someone to watch in Spring Training.

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom noted earlier in the offseason that the club is looking to add pitching. On Tuesday, Bloom continued to make that point clear while joining MLB Network.

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"We will add to the group," Bloom emphatically said. "I don't know yet when or who that is going to be, but I want to add at least one guy. Potentially more that have something under them in this league. I would love to get more young pitching that we like as well, if we're able to find those fits on the trade market. Obviously, not hinting at anything. There's nothing teed up at the moment, but we are going to look to add. Want to create some competition within the the group. I think that will be healthy. You always need depth. We don't want to block off lanes for these guys ... to take those next steps in their careers, but we will add and create some competition."

"Whenever it happens this offseason, we think it's something that makes sense for everybody."



- Cardinals President of Baseball Ops Chaim Bloom on the potential of a Nolan Arenado trade



Bloom has been a breath of fresh air for the Cardinals this offseason already. He has been candid about the team's approach. He has spoken candidly about the idea of trading veterans off the roster, including Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan. That's not all, though. He has been decisive, as shown through the Sonny Gray trade, and aggressive.

St. Louis is going to look different in 2026. There are likely more trades to come and hopefully more pitchers on the way. It may not always be pretty, but Bloom has been clear about the direction the organization is going in. Add some pitching because you can never have too much depth, trade veterans to bring pieces that can help in the long term, and try to be as competitive as possible in the short term while growing for the future. It's a good strategy. Now, it's a matter of seeing St. Louis get more deals done.

