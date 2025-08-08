Yadier Molina to Serve As Guest Cardinals Coach During Series vs. Cubs
For one weekend only, legendary St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will return to the team that made him famous.
Molina is set to serve as a guest coach for the Cardinals' games against the Chicago Cubs on Friday and Saturday, St. Louis manager Oli Marmol told reporters Friday via Katie Woo of The Athletic. The 43-year-old Bayamon, P.R., native retired from Major League Baseball after the 2022 season.
“He reached out to (president of baseball operations and John Mozeliak) and me, asking what we thought about him being in uniform,” Marmol told The Athletic. "‘My response was an easy one: Absolutely.”
Molina played 19 seasons with the Cardinals, in which he became one of the most beloved players in franchise history. He made 10 All-Star teams and won the World Series twice, claiming nine Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger.
"Anytime you get the chance to have someone like Yadi around your players, you take it,” Marmol said. “It’s a no-brainer. The experience, the leadership, the presence he brings—it impacts everyone."
St. Louis, which is currently 58–58 and 5.5 games out of a National League wild-card spot, could use the help.