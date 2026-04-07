Cardinals Have Opportunity to Add Ex-Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency
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The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a rebuild, which is seemingly more important than ever given how good the National League Central has been this season. The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are obviously going to contend for postseason spots this season. The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates have also emerged as potential contenders early this season.
As a result, the Cardinals need to build a contender through the farm system so they can sustain their production for years to come. But they could still look to add a pitcher in free agency.
Cardinals could take a flyer on a veteran free agent pitcher
The Cardinals could take a flyer on one of the veteran pitchers who remain in free agency. They have a young pitching staff with a lot of prospects seemingly not ready for the big leagues yet. As a result, they could add depth by signing one of the overlooked veterans to a minor league deal this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently called the Cardinals one of the top landing spots for former New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, who could be worth a flyer in free agency this season.
Cardinals floated as a fit for Marcus Stroman
"Marcus Stroman was an All-Star for the second time in 2023, and then his career fell off a cliff after he joined the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season," Rymer wrote. "Stroman's stuff is just not what it used to be. Whereas he could once sit in the low-to-mid 90s with his sinker, the pitch averaged just 89.8 mph last year. His contact rate was higher than it had been since back in 2015. Even so, this is a guy with a history of having a chip on his shoulder. He also has a history of throwing strikes and getting ground balls, qualities that are never not useful."
Stroman struggled tremendously during the 2025 season. His velocity was down, and his ERA was up. As a result, he might not be the most enticing for the Cardinals.
But given the fact that the Cardinals aren't trying to contend this year, they can take a risk on Stroman on a minor league deal. The best-case scenario sees Stroman compete for a big league roster spot while eventually boosting his trade value and being moved in a deadline deal. The worst-case scenario is that he struggles in Triple-A. It's a risk-free move for the Cardinals.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team, where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network, among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com