Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Caps Breakout Year With MiLB Honor

Let's talk about something other than a trade for a change when it comes to the St. Louis Cardinals, right?

The story of the offseason so far has been trade rumors and that will continue over the next few months ahead of Spring Training. But, let's take a look at something more positive right now. Cardinals No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

This kid is the real deal. He's just 23 years old and shot through St. Louis' farm system in 2025 to the point that there were people clamoring for the Cardinals to give him a shot down the stretch in the majors. It was his first full season of professional baseball and he dominated both in Double-A and Triple-A. He arguably was even more impressive in Triple-A than he was in Double-A. Overall, he played in 109 games and slashed .306/.421/.510 with 17 homers, 59 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 28 doubles, two triples, and 82 runs scored.

The Cardinals have a star on their hands

Feb 25, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (87) prepares for batting practice before a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

A pretty good season, to say the least. He was rewarded on Wednesday well as he was named St. Louis' Minor League Player of the Year.

"The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that INF JJ Wetherholt and LHP Brycen Mautz have been named the organization’s Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively. This marks the fourth consecutive season in which one or both honorees played for Springfield in the season in which they were awarded.

"INF JJ Wetherholt: In addition to a Texas League MVP and All-Star season, Wetherholt becomes the twelfth Springfield Cardinal all-time to be named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Player of the Year. He follows Jimmy Crooks, who was awarded in 2024, as the second consecutive honoree from Springfield. In September, Wetherholt became the fourth straight Springfield Cardinal to be named Texas League Most Valuable Player, joining Crooks (2024), Thomas Saggese (2023), Moisés Gómez (2022), Dylan Carlson (2019), Oscar Taveras (2012), and Matt Adams (2011) as all-time winners of the prestigious award."

It was a great year for the 2024 No. 7 overall pick. But, there's more to come. Spring Training will be here starting in February and if he plays his cards right, there's certainly a good chance we see him donning a Cardinals big league jersey as soon as Opening Day.

More MLB: Cardinals Star Brendan Donovan Has Unexpected Suitor