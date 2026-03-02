Cardinals Just Learned Early Lesson About Pirates' Konnor Griffin

As the St. Louis Cardinals look to build a future contender, they've certainly taken stock of developments around them in the National League Central.

Yes, many will see this season as a two-horse race in the Central between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. But the team that might prove to be the biggest thorn in the Cardinals' side whenever they emerge from this rebuild could be the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Sunday, the Cardinals faced the Pirates in a spring training game in Jupiter, Fla. for the first time since 1998. And a young budding star who wasn't even born yet when that happened sent a loud message to St. Louis with his bat.

Cardinals get first Konnor Griffin experience

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Major League Baseball's consensus No. 1 prospect, Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin, launched a 400-foot home run against Cardinals starter Kyle Leahy in his first at-bat of the afternoon. It would be his only hit in three at-bats, but it quickly got the message across.

At only 19 years old, Griffin has barely had time to get acclimated to the minor leagues before rumblings about him being ready to make his major league debut have crept up. He appeared in 21 games at Double-A last summer, and passed the test with flying colors, with five home runs and a .961 OPS.

The Cardinals had their chance to land Griffin in the first round of the 2024 draft, as he went ninth overall to the Pirates, and St. Louis had the seventh pick. But it's doubtful the Cardinals are sitting around regretting their choice, as JJ Wetherholt is likely to become the opening day second baseman after flying through the minors in his own right.

Griffin's ceiling is so high, though, that the Cardinals will have to account for him in their game plans for many years moving forward. His Pirates are on the rise, but whether these teams are battling for first and second or third and fourth, the Cardinals will have to know he can wreck their plans with one big swing.