Cardinals No. 1 Prospect Spoils Devin Williams' Mets Debut in Just One Pitch

It would be hard to get St. Louis Cardinals fans much more excited about No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt.

Widely expected to make his major league debut on opening day as the Cardinals' everyday second baseman, Wetherholt has been one of the stories of spring training for St. Louis thus far. On Friday, he had a rude greeting for a National League rival's star closer.

That closer was New York Mets newcomer Devin Williams, who signed a three-year, $51 million contract to join the Mets in December. Whenever he sees Wetherholt in a save opportunity during those three years, he'll remember this moment.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Wetherholt takes Williams very deep

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

On Williams' very first pitch in a Mets uniform, Wetherholt turned on a 92.3 mph fastball and rocketed it 422 feet to dead center field. It was the first homer of the spring for the 23-year-old, and it was a statement by February competition standards.

Of course, the Cardinals' game against the Mets wasn't televised, for reasons that would be a lot more acceptable if we were still living in the 20th century. But there were still a few cameras rolling, so we have evidence that the dinger actually happened.

JJ goes 422 feet to center! 💥 pic.twitter.com/47f86vjzoe — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 27, 2026

JJ Wetherholt just hit his first HR of Spring!



105.4 EV

31° LA

422 feet



He's off to a hot start and is showing why he has a strong case to be the Cardinals' starting 2B on Opening Day pic.twitter.com/6qfI2rxdFt — Adam Akbani (@AdamAkbani) February 27, 2026

Williams was coming off a rough season with the New York Yankees, having drawn the ire of the fan base for his many blown saves. But the two-time National League Reliever of the Year was dominant back in his days with the Cardinals' Central division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.

In the grand scheme of things, Mets fans probably don't have to panic about Williams at this early juncture. But their favorite team was still put on notice about Wetherholt, who will face them six times a year, every year, until further notice.

If the Cardinals are battling for an unlikely playoff spot this season, maybe Wetherholt will come up in another big spot against Williams. But even if the team finishes with a losing record, as many expect, it will be entertaining to see the rookie take his hacks against all the other firemen across the league.