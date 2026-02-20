Cardinals Insider Teases Significant JJ Wetherholt Update

There's a lot to be excited about if you're a St. Louis Cardinals fan right now.

Spring Training is in full swing and it certainly sounds like the hype around No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt is growing to a level that cannot be ignored. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat shared on X that Wetherholt has been discussed as a potential leadoff option for the organization.

"As part of a wider-ranging discussion about lineup construction with Marmol this morning, JJ Wetherholt’s name was bandied about as an option at leadoff," Jones wrote. "If you are still insisting that he will not be on the opening day roster, it is long past time to realign your expectations."

The Cardinals phenom is trending in the right direction

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League infielder JJ Wetherholt (26) of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jones was also asked about Wetherholt's potential position and he noted that second base is going to be his spot.

"He's the second baseman. I can't say he's going to play zero games at third, but he's the second baseman," Jones wrote.

The most interesting part about Jones' point surely was his point about aligning expectations. Jones is a Cardinals insider in town for Spring Training. It sounds like the vibes are pointing in the direction of Wetherholt making the big league roster out of camp.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol noted on Feb. 14 that Wetherholt is "very close" to the big leagues.

"Obviously, the skillset is there where we've talked about that part of it quite a bit," Marmol said. "He was challenged with being able to do some things defensively. He has worked very hard at that as well. His overall games is pretty elite.

"The most impressive thing is his personality and overall demeanor and how he handles himself. The way he communicates is something I've really enjoyed. You put that together with his skillset and it's pretty neat. He's very close. He's going to be competing for a position with us. He'll have every opportunity to do so. We're not going to give anything away this year."

It sounds like his time is coming.

