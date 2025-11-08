Cardinals Keeping Former First-Rounder In Surprise Twist
As of Thursday, the expectation was that former first-round pick Zack Thompson would be heading to free agency from the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis outrighted him to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and then announced that he had elected to become a minor league free agent. But, on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that would not be the case.
"Here's a curveball: Zack Thompson will not become MiLB free agent, remaining now in Cardinals organization," Goold said. "The team learned due to nuance of MLB rules related to him spending entire year on MLB IL, he is not a minor-league free agent after clearing outright waivers as stated. Former 1st rounder's will be placed on Class AAA Memphis roster."
So, what does that mean?
A surprising start to the offseason for St. Louis
Thompson was shut down back in March due to a lat injury that was expected to sideline him for a few weeks initially. But, he wasn't able to appear in a game throughout the 2025 season. He tried working his way back, but suffered setbacks throughout the campaign and ultimately was placed on the 60-day Injured List and never was able to get off of it.
As Goold noted, Thompson spent the entire season on the big league Injured List, and wasn't allowed to become a minor league free agent at this time.
It's a bit surprising, but maybe it could turn out to be a good thing. Back in 2022, Thompson had a 2.08 ERA in 22 appearances as a rookie. From there, the wheels fell off. He had a 4.48 ERA in 25 outings in 2023 and then a 9.53 ERA in five appearances in 2024.
The Cardinals outrighted him, so they may not have high hopes anyway. But, Thompson is just 28 years old and has had success in the big leagues as a lefty. If the Cardinals can build him back up down in Memphis, maybe this could end up inadvertently being a way to help the club's depth in 2026.
This is the first twist of an offseason that should have plenty.
