Cardinals Linked To AL East Contender As Potential Sonny Gray Trade Partner

After finishing under .500 for the second time in the last three years, the St. Louis Cardinals are prepared to make some big changes under Chaim Bloom this offseason.

While they plan to add some pieces, they are also going to subtract some via trade, and there are several players that could be on the way out.

Among the possibilities are Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan. Gray is entering the final season of his contract, and the Cardinals would be wise to move him. Jim Bowden of The Athletic named several trade fits for the Boston Red Sox, and Gray was one of them.

Red Sox Line Up Perfectly For Potential Sonny Gray trade

“There are a lot of options for adding another difference-making starter this offseason, whether it be via trade or free agency. Their first area of focus is likely to be exploring a trade for a starter, such as the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal, the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta, the Twins’ Joe Ryan, the Nationals’ MacKenzie Gore or the Cardinals’ Sonny Gray,” Bowden wrote.

Gray makes sense as a fit for the Red Sox, who need a frontline starting pitcher to go with Garrett Crochet. It also makes sense for the Cardinals to move on because of his contract status and the possibility of getting out from under some of his money.

Now, the Cardinals would have to pay down a significant portion of his salary to make a deal happen, similarly to Arenado. But because Gray still is a solid strikeout pitcher, the Cardinals could get a good return for him.

Bloom was previously the head of baseball operations in Boston and is largely responsible for putting together their farm system, which is one of the best in Major League Baseball.

The Cardinals could bring back some solid prospects from Boston if they send Gray there. The 36-year-old right-hander has a no-trade clause but has expressed interest in playing for a contending team, which St. Louis is not at the moment.

The three-time All-Star went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts and 180 ⅔ innings pitched while also striking out 201 batters with the Cardinals this past season. It will be interesting to see how Bloom approaches the offseason.

The Cardinals have plenty of pieces that could be traded, and several teams, including the Red Sox could have interest.

