Cardinals Linked To Four-Time All-Star With Chaim Bloom Connection
The St. Louis Cardinals had one of the stronger bullpens overall in baseball in 2025, but should be in the market for another high-leverage arm this offseason.
St. Louis traded away Ryan Helsley ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline and made due the rest of the season by committee with guys like JoJo Romero and Riley O'Brien. For St. Louis, it would be surprising to see anything massive get done, but adding a veteran reliever wouldn't hurt.
On Thursday, The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Chad Jennings made a list of the top 50 free agents of the offseason with potential fits. One that stood out for the Cardinals was the trio listing St. Louis among the "best fits" for four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen.
"With three more saves, Jansen will move ahead of Lee Smith for sole possession of third-most all time behind only Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman," Jennings said. "There’s little doubt he’ll look to sign with a team that will give him a chance to close, a role he’s continued to earn into his late 30s.
The Cardinals should target Kenley Jansen
"At 37 years old — he turned 38 in September — Jansen had 29 saves and a 2.59 ERA with the Angels in 2025. His strikeout rate was the lowest of his career, but his 0.94 WHIP was his lowest since 2017. Lefties gave him some trouble, but righties had just a .399 OPS against him, and he was mostly dominant outside of two bad outings in May. Opponents hit just .090 against him in the second half...Best fits (Chicago Cubs), (San Francisco Giants), (St. Louis Cardinals)."
Jansen has been one of the best closers in recent memory across Major League Baseball. He also had a great year in 2025 with the Los Angeles Angels with a 2.59 ERA in 62 outings. What makes this idea standout -- and have some weight behind it -- is the fact that Chaim Bloom has already signed him once.
Bloom signed Jansen to a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2023 season. Jansen was an All-Star that year.
Bloom now is leading the Cardinals as the team's president of baseball operations and Jansen is sure to land a short-term deal at 38 years old. Jansen is 24 saves away from 500 saves for his career. At this point in his career he has already won a lot. St. Louis may not be a contender in 2025, but it could at least give him a clear shot at a closer job.
