Cardinals Insider Provides Key Insight On Veteran Reliever’s Trade Market

The St. Louis Cardinals are approaching a very important point in the offseason. The Winter Meetings take place next week in Orlando, and St. Louis is likely to be very busy.

More trades will likely follow for the Cardinals after they sent Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox, and Chaim Bloom will be fielding calls for a number of players. One name that doesn’t jump off the page right away as a trade candidate is left-hander JoJo Romero.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided important insight on what his market may look like and the thought process of the Cardinals, as well as other teams that might be interested.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What Will JoJo Romero’s Trade Market Look Like?

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher JoJo Romero (59) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

“Teams make deals in the winter when there are more teams bidding because more teams believe they have a chance to win than at the deadline. That is in play here. Plus, the free-agent market is light on lefty options so there's even more attention to give him. That's adding to the idea of getting a good return now,” Goold said in his weekly chat.

Romero has been one of St. Louis’ most consistent relievers over the past three seasons. He posted a 2.07 ERA in 2025 and split closer duties with Riley O’Brien after the trade deadline.

The Cardinals would be smart to trade him now rather than waiting until the deadline in 2026. That was a key mistake they made with Ryan Helsley this past season, and they didn’t get the best possible return for him.

But if they trade Romero now, they can capitalize on his value while it’s at its highest and bring back some strong prospects that could at least be close to Major League ready. This could help them move their rebuild along quickly and refresh the farm system with young talent.

The 29-year-old left-hander would be one of the top available relievers on the trade market this offseason, and with more teams likely showing interest, it makes sense for the Cardinals to be listening to offers for him.

Bloom will be quite busy at the Winter Meetings. Fans can likely expect Romero to be one of the players that Bloom deals this offseason. We’ll see how his market materializes.

More MLB: Insider Report Clarifies Brendan Donovan’s Situation With Cardinals