Cardinals Make Last-Minute Change to Thursday's Lineup, Per Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals are preparing for their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in Bradenton, Florida. They have kicked off their spring training schedule and will begin the regular season in three weeks.

They had set their lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates. However, the team decided to make a last-minute change after some careful consideration. It isn't a scratch, but rather an addition to the starting nine for the game.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, star shortstop Masyn Winn is present and on the field for batting practice. That is expected to be the change.

Masyn Winn added to Cardinals lineup

Sep 7, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws to first base for a double play as San Francisco Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt (10, right) is out at second base at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals won, 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Winn is expected to be one of the veterans on a young Cardinals team this year. He is only 24 years old, but stars such as Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras were all traded, so they need somebody to step into that role.

Winn could be the perfect candidate to do that. He has been around since late in the 2023 season, so having him step into the role makes sense, especially while Lars Nootbaar, the longest tenured member of the team is out recovering from his heel surgeries.

With Donovan gone, Winn is the ideal candidate to step into the leadoff spot. He brings speed and does also have some pop in his bat. He can get on base easily and start rallies with that speed, so it makes sense to put him there.

Top prospect JJ Wetherholt was originally set to lead Thursday's game off against Pittsburgh, but that could change now that Winn is present for the trip to Bradenton. Winn hit .253/.310/.363 last year with nine home runs, 51 RBI and a .673 OPS.

Winn won a Gold Glove last season after making just three errors during the regular season. He missed a chunk of the final month after tearing his meniscus. But he should be fully healthy for the 2026 season, which puts the Cardinals in a good spot in terms of how they want to set up their young core for the future.

The Cardinals are a rebuilding team, but Winn will have plenty of opportunities to step up and be the next star shortstop the Cardinals have brought through their system. There is a lot to be excited about with Winn, and that is something the fans should look forward to.