Cardinals, Mariners Brendan Donovan Rumors Take Significant Turn

There have been rumors out there for weeks that the St. Louis Cardinals are engaging with various teams about the possibility of a trade centered around All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan.

It has been reported that the club is looking for at least two top prospects in return for the 28-year-old. The Athletic reported that the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants were "front-runners" for Donovan, but that was a few weeks ago at this point.

While everything remains up in the air until some sort of deal is agreed to, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times dropped an intriguing report that should have Chaim Bloom and the entire front office's attention. Divish reported that the Mariners are willing to include switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje in a deal for Donovan.

The Cardinals should consider Seattle

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second base Brendan Donovan (33) gets a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"The Mariners aren’t looking to trade from their MLB roster to get Donovan, which could be a reason a trade hasn’t been consummated yet," Divish wrote. "But with a loaded farm system, they are willing to move some of their top prospects in a package for Donovan, including switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, their first-round pick in 2024."

Cijntje is one of the most unique prospects you're going to see. Cijntje was a first-round pick by the Mariners in the 2024 MLB Draft. He made his professional debut in 2025 and had a 3.99 ERA in 26 total appearances -- including 23 starts. Cijntje is 22 years old and has already made the jump to Double-A, so a promotion to Triple-A, at the very least, would seemingly be in the cards for 2026.

But what makes him stand out is the fact that he's a switch-pitcher. That's not a typo. This guy can pitch with both arms and does so during games.

92 MPH lefty one pitch

95 MPH righty the next one



Jurrangelo Cijntje is electric ⚡️ #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/sZy7Tmlu3A — MLB (@MLB) March 15, 2025

Reports surfaced earlier in December that the Cardinals had some interest in the hurler. Now, it seems like the Mariners are willing to include him to get a deal done with Donovan. If that ends up being the case, there aren't many prospects more intriguing than him that St. Louis could get.

