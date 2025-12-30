Cardinals Reportedly Have One Nolan Arenado Suitor So Far

The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to flip Nolan Arenado for a year and haven’t had any luck, yet.

Arenado is clearly out there for the taking, but has a no-trade clause and two seasons left on his deal. That's the holdup and has been. Plus, it doesn't help that he had the worst offensive season of his career in 2025 while dealing with injuries, and there are other options available that play his position, like Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suárez. On Monday, The Athletic’s Katie Woo and Will Sammon shared a column highlighting the latest tidbits of information they have been hearing around the league. In the process, they gave a look at Arenado's market and noted that the Los Angeles Angels are interested and the Arizona Diamondbacks could enter the mix as well.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"For as fast as the (Willson Contreras) trade came together, the Cardinals’ attempts to trade Arenado have seemingly ground to a halt," Woo and Sammon wrote. "Trading the eight-time All-Star remains the club’s top priority. But the Cardinals can’t deal Arenado until his market becomes more defined, and much like last winter, much of that depends on Alex Bregman. Multiple free-agent third basemen remain on the market, with Bregman and Eugenio Suarez leading the list. Arenado, who is coming off a third straight season of offensive decline, is viewed as a backup option by many of the teams engaged with either player.

The Cardinals have been trying to move Nolan Arenado

Sep 20, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"As The Athletic reported last week, the Los Angeles Angels have interest in Arenado, but it remains to be seen if the Southern California native would waive his no-trade clause to join them. The Diamondbacks could be a team to watch if they miss out on Bregman, but no formal discussions between Arizona and St. Louis have taken place. (Chaim Bloom) has reiterated multiple times that moving Arenado would be best for both the team and the player. Bloom has also repeated that releasing Arenado is 'not an option.' The big question isn’t if the Cardinals trade Arenado; it’s how."

If you're a Cardinals fan, the takeaways here are that there is one team that is interested and that number could increase depending on how the other sweepstakes around the league go. That's positive. On the negative side, things around the league in general have stalled. You tend to see things quiet down just before the holidays each year, but things have been quiet for weeks at this point.

It's good to know that there's at least some interest out there, but it's unfortunately just a waiting game right now.

More MLB: Cardinals Fan-Favorite May Not Be Done In St. Louis