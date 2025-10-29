Cardinals Need To Keep Brendan Donovan Despite Speculation
The St. Louis Cardinals were fortunate to get a phenomenal season from do-it-all utility man Brendan Donovan in 2025.
Donovan has been very good for the Cardinals over the last four seasons, so it's not shocking that he took another step forward. Donovan earned his first All-Star nod and finished the season slashing .287/.353/.422 with 10 homers, 50 RBIs, three stolen bases, 32 doubles, and 64 runs scored in 118 games with a .775 OPS.
Donovan saw most of his time at second base (100 games) but saw action at shortstop, left field, and as the team's designated hitter. The 28-year-old is going to be under a microscope this offseason as Chaim Bloom decides who to keep -- and who to trade away. This is a real talking point out there and there's speculation all over the place. For example, MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk suggested a handful of "cleanest fits" for Donovan, including the San Francisco Giants.
"The Giants could make Donovan their new starting second baseman, while still using Casey Schmitt as a right-handed complement to shield Donovan against some southpaws," Polishuk said. "Heliot Ramos is another right-handed bat who is still San Francisco’s top choice in left field, but Donovan could easily get some time in both left and in the Giants’ wide-open right-field vacancy."
The Cardinals need to avoid any Brendan Donovan trade
Along with San Francisco, Polishuk mentioned the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, and the Kansas City Royals as the "cleanest fits."
It's completely fair to speculate and there is a real argument for each of these teams. But, arguably a bigger one for the Cardinals to keep Donovan rather than trading him away. Reports popped up last year that the Cardinals and Donovan talked about an extension. That didn't come to fruition, though. Donovan is arbitration-eligible and won't be a free agent until 2028.
It's true that the Cardinals will have to consider all options this offseason as Chaim Bloom tries to sustainably build up the organization. But, Donovan is a guy who can play all over the field and has done it well. He's a career .282 hitter through 492 career games. And, arguably most important, he's a leader in the clubhouse.
Donovan is going to continue to be talked about as a trade candidate. But, the Cardinals should avoid that idea at all costs this offseason.
