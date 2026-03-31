Cardinals Next Breakout Superstar Already Emerging in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a rebuild this offseason, and it's left the fans in a weird spot. There's not a lot to be excited about in terms of World Series potential. But there's a lot to be excited about in terms of the next crop of stars funneling up through the farm system and into the major leagues.

With the slew of trades that St. Louis opted to make this offseason, players like Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker, and JJ Wetherholt will have clear runways to make their marks at the big-league level. Of all the young talent in St. Louis, it's Wetherholt who stands out among the pack. He's by far the best prospect in St. Louis' system and he's already off to a fast start this year.

Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports recently suggested Wetherholt would be the Cardinals' top breakout player of the year. This feels like a very easy selection, considering the massive amount of hype that's followed the top prospect over the last year or two.

JJ Wetherholt already looks like the Cardinals next superstar

Mar 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) throws out Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"One of the top prospects in baseball, Wetherholt is set to break camp with the Cardinals and will be among the favorites to contend for Rookie of the Year," Kavner wrote. "Wetherholt, the No. 7 overall pick in 2024, slashed .306/.421/.510 with 17 homers and 23 steals and nearly an equal number of walks and steals between Double-A and Triple-A last year. His keen eye and advanced approach at the plate could allow him to handle the jump to the majors better than most 23-year-old rookies."

Wetherholt didn't take long to introduce himself to Cardinals fans. He homered in his first big league game before slapping a walk-off single in his second game with the Cardinals.

He has good plate discipline with elite bat-to-ball skills. The power isn't incredible, but it's good enough to hit 20 or 25 home runs a season, which is more than the Cardinals would need from him. He has good plate discipline and all the intangibles that the team could ask for.

The Cardinals are likely going to lean on him as the cornerstone of their franchise going forward. He's almost certainly going to be the biggest breakout player in St. Louis by the end of the year. But his potential is higher than that. The Cardinals could have a true superstar on their hands.