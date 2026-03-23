The Key to Cardinals' Potential Success in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals have finished their spring training schedule and now head into a crucial 2026 season. Despite their rebuild, 2026 is going to be a very important year as they assess what they have within and determine who they are going to build around in the future.

JJ Wetherholt seems like the obvious candidate, but they can't rely solely on him. Other players have to step up as well, and this year is an opportunity for those players to do just that.

MLB.com notes that the one thing the Cardinals have learned in spring training is that they are truly a young team, and outlined what needs to go right for them to be successful.

Cardinals' key to success

Mar 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) is greeted by second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) after scoring a run with bases loaded against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"If the Cardinals are going to win more than they lose, they have to pitch well, play great defense and play small ball in the batter’s box," the unnamed author wrote. "St. Louis doesn’t have the power to wait for the three-run homer unless players like Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker provide the thump that’s needed."

A lot needs to go right for St. Louis if they want to have a winning record, but playing small ball would be an interesting approach. Still, Gorman and Walker need to step up and be the sluggers the Cardinals expected them to be.

Wetherholt should provide some of the power, but he can't do it alone. The Cardinals need other players to step up.

Their defense is a strength, and even though Sonny Gray is gone, they have more depth on the pitching side. Dustin May has looked good this spring, so that should help the rotation, as he is a bounce-back candidate after posting a 4.96 ERA last season.

Another key is how Ivan Herrera and Alec Burleson continue to develop. Both of those players can provide power. Herrera hit .284/.373/.464 with 19 home runs, 66 RI and an .837 OPS during the regular season, while Burleson batted .290 with 18 home runs and took home his first Silver Slugger award.

If they repeat their performance and Wetherholt, Walker and Gorman break out, then the lineup could potentially be even better than expected, even though Willson Contreras is now gone.

They also need May to stay healthy, but his spring numbers were good, so that is at least a positive sign. The glass may be more half-full than most Cardinals' fans think.