Cardinals' Next Low-Risk Flyer Should Be 192-HR Slugger

The St. Louis Cardinals have done everything the fanbase could've hoped for this offseason after Chaim Bloom made it clear that the club would be looking to make moves as the reset continues.

Last offseason, the Cardinals said they would be resetting, but ended up pretty much just running it back. Bloom has ripped the band-aid off in a big way. Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras all have been traded. Brendan Donovan very well could be next. The Cardinals have been strategic with their additions as they have focused on young pitching with upside. Also, the Cardinals have signed veterans who very well could be good trade chips in Dustin May and Ryne Stanek.

With Contreras and Arenado both off the team, the Cardinals' next step should be adding a right-handed depth bat that doesn't stunt the growth of the young guys on the roster. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported earlier in January that the club want to add a right-handed bat.

The Cardinals have one hole to fill

“The Cardinals want to add a right-handed bat. At last check, they're open to that right-handed bat being an outfielder, but don't want to create some block for (Victor) Scott's playing time in center,” Goold wrote.

The guy should be Hunter Renfroe. He's a 10-year veteran with 192 career homers under his belt. In 2025, he played in just 35 games with the Kansas City Royals. The year before, he had 15 homers in 120 games played. The Cardinals don't need an everyday player. They need someone who can add some right-handed depth potentially off the bench.

Renfroe is just 33 years old and is a good defender in the outfield, has gotten some playing time at first base in his career, and has five different seasons with at least 26 homers under his belt. After a not-so-great 2025 season, he shouldn't cost much. He's the type of low-risk, high-reward guy the team should be considering.

