Cardinals' Nolan Gorman May Have Found the Secret to Success

The St. Louis Cardinals have a much different outlook this season than they have in years past. The rebuild is underway after they traded away some big pieces.

However, with those trades came new opportunities for younger players, including Nolan Gorman. With Nolan Arenado gone, third base is Gorman's for the taking.

The 25-year-old slugger struggled at the plate in 2025, but his spring numbers are looking much better this year. Gorman explained what has been working for him so far and how it could ultimately lead him to more success in 2026 as he receives full runway at third base.

Nolan Gorman's secret to potential breakout in 2026

Sep 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"There’s a noticeable difference in just how I’m landing, how early I’m getting down, the moves I’m making to the ball," Gorman told Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"When you can control your body in the box, I think Barry Bonds says it a lot. ‘Just control everything.’ The move. The strike zone. Everything. When you can do that and be in a good position to hit, you’re going to have a lot more success."

Gorman slashed just .205/.296/.370 with a .666 OPS. However, he did show some promise at the plate, having hit 14 home runs. His problem has been the strikeouts.

But if he can get that under control, then he should be in good shape for 2026. If Gorman breaks out, a lot changes for the 2026 Cardinals. While it may not put them in contention, they could still be a little bit better than expected if Gorman finally reaches his full potential.

Gorman still has power in his bat, and while he has struggled over the past two seasons, being able to unlock that power could change a lot for both him and the Cardinals. Gorman could finally prove that he can be a part of the next great Cardinals' core.

Now is the time for the Cardinals to see what they have in their younger players, including Gorman. He was once a top prospect in their organization, and now that he has full runway at third base, there will be more opportunities for him to prove himself and become what the Cardinals have been expecting him to be.

It will be interesting to see what Gorman can do now that he is an everyday player once again. Third base appears to be his for the taking.