Cardinals Infield Prospect Is Crushing Triple-A Pitching Right Now

The St. Louis Cardinals should be extremely excited about the way the club is playing on the field right now as well as what they are developing down in the minors.

One player who should be on Cardinals fans' radars is young slugger Blaze Jordan, who is currently playing for Triple-A Memphis. He's just 23 years old and was acquired from the Boston Red Sox last season in exchange for Steven Matz ahead of the trade deadline.

Jordan hasn't made his big league debut yet, but he's certainly knocking the door down right now. Jordan has played in 30 games with Memphis so far this season and is slashing .322/.370/.602 with a .972 OPS, eight homers, 21 RBIs, nine doubles and 18 runs scored.

The Cardinals Prospect Is Turning Heads Down In The Minors

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Blaze Jordan (84). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Jordan can play at both first base and third base. He's actually gotten most of his playing time so far this season at third base. Jordan has played in 16 games at third base and eight games at first base. He's also gotten into the action in six games as designated hitter.

Right now, the Cardinals are set where Jordan plays. Alec Burleson is the club's first baseman and isn't going anywhere. Nolan Gorman has gotten plenty of time at third base so far this season and the club needs to see what they have in him. Iván Herrera has gotten a lot of time as designated hitter. When Herrera catches, we've seen guys fill in, like Gorman.

Jordan is just 23 years old there is no rush. If an injury were to pop up with Gorman or Burleson, he should be the first call for St. Louis. If Gorman struggles and the Cardinals don't think he is a long-term answer at the position, a late-season promotion could also make sense in that case. It's hard to believe that the Cardinals would take Gorman off third base this season, especially with how well he is playing defensively. All in all, fans should know about Jordan down in the minors. He may not be coming up to the big leagues imminently, but he's playing well enough to put his name in the conversation.

Again, he's just 23 years old. That's the same age as JJ Wetherholt and Jordan Walker. He's young and will help at some point, especially if he keeps playing like this. The future is bright in St. Louis, Cardinals fans.