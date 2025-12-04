Cardinals Not Expected To Re-Sign Polarizing 2-Time All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals could use a veteran starting pitcher before the 2026 Major League Baseball season gets here, but it sounds like at least one option is going to be on the table.

Miles Mikolas is a free agent right now after eight seasons with the organization. Mikolas joined the Cardinals ahead of the 2018 campaign and pitched seven seasons for the team. He missed the 2020 season due to injury. The two-time All-Star made it clear down the stretch that he would be open to returning, but MLB.com's John Denton reported that the Cardinals "aren't expected" to pursue a reunion at this time.

"What’s the biggest need? That will depend largely on who is traded, but the easy answer is a veteran pitcher who can anchor the staff," Denton wrote. "The Cardinals traded Gray and aren't expected to pursue free agent Miles Mikolas -- two proven starters who combined for 22 wins, 63 starts and 337 innings in 2025. The Cards need a veteran to pair with young pitchers Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante, Kyle Leahy and Fitts.

"Tyler Mahle, who was 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts with the Rangers last season, might fit on a one-year deal. Or would the Cards dare splurge in free agency to bring former Cards prospect Zac Gallen back into the organization?"

Mikolas was a polarizing figure for the Cardinals, especially in his final few seasons with the organization. He was an All-Star back in 2022 with a 3.29 ERA in 33 starts. The wheels fell off after that, though. He had a 4.78 ERA in 35 starts in 2023, a 5.35 ERA in 32 starts in 2024, and a 4.84 ERA in 31 starts in 2025.

Mikolas' ability to eat up innings every time through the order was important, but the Cardinals need more at this point. Even if the Cardinals aren't going to heavily invest in any area of the big league club this offseason, they should add a pitcher and it sounds like it won't be Mikolas.

