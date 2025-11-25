Cardinals Sonny Gray Blockbuster Just Opened Door For 28-Year-Old

The St. Louis Cardinals traded away a significant piece of the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

After two seasons with the Cardinals, Sonny Gray is on the move as St. Louis agreed to trade him and cash to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed pitcher Brandon Clarke and right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Aug 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

In the deal, the Cardinals got a massive contract off the books, although St. Louis pitched in $20 million to get the deal over the finish line. On the bright side, Fitts is a guy who has big league experience already and seems to immediately slot into the Cardinals' rotation. That's not all, though. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported in the aftermath of the deal that Kyle Leahy is being considered as a starter heading into Spring Training.

"One other downstream note of this trade that seemed obvious -- source with knowledge of the Cardinals plans says that Kyle Leahy is being considered a starter, full stop," Jones wrote. "He is part of that group entering spring, and the expectation is that he will win a rotation spot."

Leahy was a significant bright spot for the Cardinals in 2025. He made 62 appearances out of the bullpen for St. Louis and had a 3.07 ERA and 80-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 88 innings pitched.

The idea of Leahy getting a shot has been discussed, but this is a team insider confirming the obvious that he will be considered, especially after dealing Gray away.

So, in looking at the Cardinals' rotation, they have two guaranteed starters in Michael McGreevy and Matthew Liberatore. Fitts should be considered pretty close to that category, although it's a bit early to say that. Leahy will fight for a spot and Andre Pallante is another option as well with Quinn Matthews on the doorstep to the big leagues as well.

On paper, that's the makings of a very young rotation with significant upside. St. Louis also has No. 2 prospect Liam Doyle who made it to Double-A pretty much right after he made his professional debut in 2025. He isn't likely to begin the year in the majors, but there are exciting, young pieces here and opportunities now with a spot open with Gray out the door.

More MLB: Instant Impact Of Cardinals-Red Sox Sonny Gray Blockbuster