Cardinals Offseason Buzz: Could Blue Jays 8x All-Star Be Missing Piece In Rotation?
With the World Series nearing its end, the St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for what promises to be one of the most important offseasons in recent memory. After another disappointing year, the front office is expected to make bold moves to reshape the roster — and that could include both trades and key free-agent additions.
According to John Denton of MLB.com, the Cardinals could be eyeing several veteran pitchers to help stabilize their rotation. Among those potential targets is a St. Louis native that Cardinals fans have clamored for in the past.
“With [Miles] Mikolas likely gone, [Andre] Pallante and Quinn Mathews (No. 5 prospect) coming off shaky seasons and [Tekoah] Roby injured, the Cards must pursue pitching to fill out their rotation. Some pitchers who might fit their price range: Zac Gallen, Chris Bassitt, Austin Gomber or (gulp) Max Scherzer,” Denton wrote.
Could Max Scherzer finally return home to lead the Cardinals’ rotation?
Scherzer, now 41, is expected to start Game 7 of the World Series if the series goes the distance. The veteran right-hander was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 2003, but ultimately committed to the University of Missouri, setting him on a path that eventually led to three Cy Young Awards, two World Series titles, and a reputation as one of baseball’s fiercest competitors.
While it remains to be seen whether Scherzer would join a team that is rebuilding, the chances of a signing aren't zero. The Cardinals have a young pitching staff that could greatly benefit from his leadership and experience. If Sonny Gray is traded this winter, St. Louis will need a proven veteran to lead the rotation — and few players bring the fire and intensity that Scherzer does.
Even after an injury-plagued 2025 season in which he went 5–5 with a 5.19 ERA over 17 starts for the Toronto Blue Jays, Scherzer remains a gamer and a reliable postseason arm. His presence alone could help change the clubhouse culture and reignite a competitive edge that’s been missing in recent years.
And for fans, the story writes itself — the hometown hero returning to finish his Hall of Fame career where it all began. If Scherzer plans to pitch through 2026, what better way to go out than wearing the Birds on the Bat?
Signing Scherzer would also give the Cardinals flexibility. If the team struggles next season, they could flip him to a contender at the trade deadline for valuable prospects — a smart move for a franchise trying to rebuild on the fly.
No matter how realistic it is, the idea of Max Scherzer finally taking the mound in St. Louis is something that every Cardinals fan can dream about. And as the offseason gets underway, that dream might not be as far-fetched as it seems.
