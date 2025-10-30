Cardinals Expected to Move One of Lefty Bats in Offseason Trade, Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for one of their most important offseasons in years. With Chaim Bloom now leading the front office as president of baseball operations, change appears to be on the horizon for a franchise eager to return to contention.
After another disappointing season, the Cardinals are expected to take a more active approach this winter. Bloom inherits a roster with several question marks — and one clear area of excess: left-handed bats.
According to John Denton of MLB.com, the Cardinals are likely to explore trade options involving some of their left-handed hitters to better balance the lineup.
“The Cardinals have acknowledged that they likely need to break up their four-person cluster of left-handed hitters,” Denton reported. “Most likely, they will look to trade [Nolan] Gorman or [Lars] Nootbaar."
Cardinals Will Explore Trades For Lefty Bats
Both players struggled in 2025. Gorman hit .205/.296/.370 with a .666 OPS, while Nootbaar slashed .234/.325/.361 with a .686 OPS before undergoing surgeries to repair Haglund’s Deformity in both heels.
The Cardinals’ system also features a lot of left-handed bats, including top prospect JJ Wetherholt, who’s expected to make his MLB debut sometime in 2026. Even Brendan Donovan could be a trade candidate.
Trading one or more of them could give Bloom the flexibility to address the team’s biggest weakness — the pitching staff. The Cardinals desperately need rotation help and bullpen depth after struggling to find consistency throughout 2025.
Moving a controllable young hitter like Gorman or Nootbaar wouldn’t be easy, but it may be the price of progress. Both could draw trade interest, particularly from teams looking for left-handed pop or outfield depth.
As Bloom settles into his new role, he’ll be tasked with balancing the organization’s long-term vision with the need to compete in 2026. A trade from their surplus of left-handed bats might be the first big step in reshaping the roster.
It will certainly be interesting to see which one of their left-handed bats is ultimately moved this winter, but it's something that needs to happen for St. Louis if they want to better balance their lineup and roster for the 2026 season and beyond.
If Bloom sticks to his plan, St. Louis could finally start turning the page toward a more sustainable and competitive future — even if it means saying goodbye to a familiar face or two along the way.
