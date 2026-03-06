Cardinals Opening Day Roster Projection 2.0: Has JJ Wetherholt Done Enough?

We are just under three weeks away Opening Day across Major League Baseball. With that being said, what will the St. Louis Cardinals' roster look like?

Let's dive right in roster projection No. 2 of the offseason:

Catchers (3): Pedro Pagés, Jimmy Crooks, Iván Herrera

The Cardinals are loaded at catcher. It has been said over and over that Herrera is trying to work his way back behind the plate. He has gotten a bit of action in Spring Training so far and we're sure to see him behind the plate in the regular season, but the question is how much? He'll also get a healthy dosage of designated hitter playing time. That should leave Pagés and Crooks as the top options to fill the room as well. Yohel Pozo is someone to watch, but with the Cardinals embracing a youth movement, they need to see what they have in Crooks.

First baseman (1): Alec Burleson

There isn't much of a need for explanation here. Burleson is the first baseman.

Will JJ Wetherholt make the roster?

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Second baseman (1): JJ Wetherholt

Wetherholt entered camp needing to prove what he can do to make the team. The Cardinals haven't announced officially that he'll be on the Opening Day roster, but it would be a shock at this point if he wasn't. Wetherholt is slashing .333/.579/.583 in seven Spring Training games so far. That'll play in the majors. No need to get cute here. He has shown enough.

Shortstop (1): Masyn Winn

Winn is the shortstop. What else is there to say?

Third baseman (1): Nolan Gorman

No need to get cute here as well. This is Gorman's best opportunity to show St. Louis what he can do.

Outfielders (3): Nathan Church, Victor Scott II, Jordan Walker

With Lars Nootbaar still working his way back, these three all should all be locks. Scott in center and Walker in right field are guarantees. What about left field? That could be Church, or another option.

Bench/Utility (3): Nelson Velázquez, Thomas Saggese, Ramón Urías

Could Saggese be that option in left field? He's gotten plenty of action in the outfield this offseason. He's not listed above because he's more of a utility man, but still, someone to watch for a consistent opportunity in the outfield. Velázquez has serious power and would give the Cardinals something off the bench. Urías seemingly is a lock.

Starting Pitchers (6): Matthew Liberatore, Dustin May, Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy, Richard Fitts, Andre Pallante

Last time I did this exercise, I had five starters and Pallante in the bullpen. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that the Cardinals are at least considering a six-man rotation. If that's the route the Cardinals want to take early, this should be the rotation with either Pallante or Leahy in that No. 6 spot.

Relief Pitchers (7): Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero, Matt Svanson, Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl, Gordon Graceffo, George Soriano

The bullpen is the most up in the air, but let's roll with this group for now. This could very well change over the next few weeks.