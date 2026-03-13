Cardinals Opening Day Roster Projection 3.0: Unlikely Slugger Has Done Enough

We are finally under two weeks away from Opening Day. Baseball is almost back and the St. Louis Cardinals will kick off the action on March 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It's crunch time for St. Louis. The priority of the next two weeks will be finalizing the roster and getting things ready for Opening Day. So far, the Cardinals have already made a handful of roster cuts to maximize the guys still in big league camp. For example, Quinn Mathews is going to be someone to watch down in the minors in 2026, but he was already sent down to minor league camp. The same can be said about Tink Hence.

With all of that being said, let's dive into roster projection No. 3.

There's a lot to like about St. Louis

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Catchers (3): Pedro Pagés, Yohel Pozo, Iván Herrera

This position group looks set. Jimmy Crooks was in camp but was sent down to the minors. Pagés appears to be the starter with Pozo as the backup. Herrera will get time as the Cardinals try to see if he has a long-term future behind the plate. His bat plays and he will be a key cog for the team. But where?

First baseman (1): Alec Burleson

Burleson is the Cardinals' first baseman and should have another big year ahead with more consistency.

Second baseman (1): JJ Wetherholt

Wetherholt has played in 10 Spring Training games and is slashing .263/.500/.579 with two homers, six RBIs and eight walks. Wetherholt should be the club's Opening Day second baseman and at this point, it would be a massive shock if he wasn't. His time is coming.

Shortstop (1): Masyn Winn

This one isn't groundbreaking.

Third baseman (1): Nolan Gorman

Gorman hasn't been consistent offensively in Spring Training, but it would be a pretty big shock if someone unseated him at third base.

Outfielders (3): Nathan Church, Victor Scott II, Jordan Walker

Walker also has been inconsistent offensively, but there is no reason for him not to be the team's everyday right fielder to begin the 2026 season. Scott is the team's center fielder and Church should be in the mix on the team as well, but in what role? That's the question.

Bench/Utility (3): Nelson Velázquez, Thomas Saggese, Ramón Urías

Velázquez has been impressive and should be on the roster to provide right-handed pop. But is he the starting left fielder? Could Saggese be the starting left fielder? Both of these two plus Church, should get looks. Urías is an obvious bench option.

Starting Pitchers (6): Matthew Liberatore, Dustin May, Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy, Richard Fitts, Andre Pallante

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported that a six-man rotation was at least in consideration. Regardless, these six should be on the roster in either starting roles or multi-inning bullpen roles.

Relief Pitchers (7): Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero, Matt Svanson, Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl, Gordon Graceffo, George Soriano

The bullpen is the most up in the air, but let's roll with this group for now with the assumption that at some point one of the six starters above will get time in the bullpen.