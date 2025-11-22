Cardinals Predicted To Keep Sonny Gray, Sign Starter Trying For MLB Comeback

What if the St. Louis Cardinals don't trade Sonny Gray this offseason?

With all of the rumors out there, it has seemed more likely that a deal could get done this offseason. But, if the Cardinals ended up holding on to him, there's a real argument that this rotation could be good in 2026, espiecially with an addition as well.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter shared an intriguing hypothetical prediction on this wave length.

The Cardinals have work to do in the rotation

"Projected Starting Rotation: RHP Sonny Gray, LHP Matthew Liberatore, RHP Michael McGreevy, RHP Andre Pallante, and RHP Cody Ponce," Reuter wrote. "Quick Thoughts: Will the Cardinals be able to find a taker for Sonny Gray, even if he is willing to waive his no-trade clause this time winter? The 36-year-old is owed $35 million in 2026 and a $5 million buyout for 2027, and he had a middling 4.28 ERA and 96 ERA over 180.2 innings.

"Controllable starters Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy both showed promise, while Cody Ponce is one of the more intriguing international returnees on the market. The 31-year-old went 17-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 252 strikeouts in 180.2 innings in the KBO last season, following a three-year run in Japan."

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom shared earlier in November that the club has "definitely been listening on him." Back in October, Bloom said there was at least a "realistic pathway" to keeping Gray.

He's expensive. Gray is owed $35 million in 2026, but if the club can save some cash elsewhere -- like by trading Arenado -- it would make the idea of keeping the starter more realistic. He's been the team's top starter since signing ahead of the 2024 season. If the idea is winning, then obviously it helps to have a guy like him.

Ponce has been floated as a fit for the Cardinals already this offseason. He's gotten some big league interest after pitching to a 1.89 ERA in 180 2/3 innings pitched in 2025 for the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO League.

This predicted rotation would win games. You know what you're getting with Gray. Liberatore and McGreevy will have another year under their belt and showed promise in 2025. Pallante struggled in 2025, but was good in 2024 and is still young. Ponce is someone who realistically could be cheap to sign as he hasn't pitched in a big league game since 2021. But, based on his KBO League performance, he could be a No. 5 with upside.

This is just a prediction, but is something that would help the Cardinals win games.

