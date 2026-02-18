Cardinals Prospect from Sonny Gray Trade Suffers Setback with Injury

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired a lot of pitching depth this offseason when they traded their four former All-Stars. Sonny Gray was the first one moved. In late November, he was sent to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-hander Richard Fitts and left-handed pitching prospect Brandon Clarke.

Clarke is a few years away from the Major Leagues, but he immediately slotted into the Cardinals' Top 30 prospects to close out 2025. Unfortunately for St. Louis, Clarke had a setback.

Cardinals insider Brian Walton reported that Clarke will be out until at least June due to an injury, which was one risk that came with acquiring him.

Cardinals prospect sidelined

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

"Prior to Minor League Depth Camp, the 22-year-old was diagnosed with an aneurism in his throwing shoulder that required a surgical procedure to correct. It was successful and there is no ongoing, long-term impact expected," Walton wrote.

"But Clarke’s first half-season in the Cardinals organization will be lost as a result."

Clarke has had a long injury history, which was a risk the Cardinals took by acquiring him. Hopefully, it isn't too serious and won't cost him the whole season, but it's a big blow to the Cardinals' pitching depth. They already have Cooper Hjerpe, Ixan Henderson and Tekoah Roby out for most of the 2026 season.

Fortunately, there is still a lot of pitching depth in the system. Chaim Bloom was busy this offseason acquiring it to strengthen the Cardinals' farm system. But while Clarke is still a few years away from the Major Leagues, it still hurts to lose him for any amount of time.

Clarke is 22 years old and has tremendous upside, which was why Bloom targeted him in the Gray trade with Boston. Fortunately, the injury shouldn't have any lasting effects, but the Cardinals have still taken a few hits in terms of pitching depth.

It will be interesting to see how they manage the injuries they are currently dealing with. They are fortunate to still have a lot of pitching depth, so Bloom deserves credit for being able to add some very solid young pitchers in the trades he made as part of the Cardinals' rebuild.

We'll see how Clarke progresses in the next few months after his injury.

