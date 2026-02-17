Orioles 6-Year Veteran Loosely Linked To Cardinals as Target

The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is focused on the future rather than trying to contend. They made several trades this offseason to clear the way for younger players. They still have some holes to fill though. They have been looking into adding a right-handed bat that can play the outfield.

That can be done via trade or free agency. The options are thin on the market right now, so they may have to either settle for what they have or go the trade route.

In his weekly Cardinals chat, Derrick Goold answered a question about Baltimore Orioles' infielder Coby Mayo as a target, shutting down the possibility, but also opening the door for another player on the Orioles roster.

Orioles outfielder fits Cardinals needs

Sep 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) hits a home run during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"Have not heard him come up as a possible target for the Cardinals. Ryan Mountcastle would more fit what they're looking for at the moment, it appears," Goold posted in the chat.

Mountcastle can play first base and left field, so he checks two boxes for the Cardinals. He hit .250/.286/.367 with seven home runs, 35 RBI and a .653 OPS during the 2025 regular season. With options limited in free agency, he could be a solid trade target for a team that needs to balance out its roster a bit.

Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk is available, but the Cardinals don't have much interest in him, per Goold. But with Mountcastle's struggles the past few years, it would ultimately not take too much for the Cardinals to acquire him.

Perhaps it could even be as simple as trading cash considerations for the veteran slugger. He wouldn't be an everyday player, but could give Alec Burleson a day off at first base or even fill in at left field while Lars Nootbaar is still recovering from double heel surgery at the beginning of the offseason.

With options in free agency limited, Mountcastle could make perfect sense for the Cardinals as they look to add depth and stabilize their roster a little during their rebuild.

It will be interesting to see what they decide to do in terms of adding a right-handed bat. They have some internal options that could make sense, but Mountcastle could also provide them with what they need.

