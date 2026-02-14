Cardinals Reveal Intriguing Development Plan for New Top Pitching Prospect

The St. Louis Cardinals had a very busy winter, trading four veteran players for young pitching prospects and setting themselves up for the future rather than focusing solely on 2026. The trade of Brendan Donovan brought back the best return. They landed switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje from the Seattle Mariners in that deal.

Having an ambidextrous pitcher is new for the Cardinals, but it's an exciting development. They are now loaded with starting pitching depth that can help them in the future.

They do have an interesting plan for Cijntje going forward, and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch outlined just what that plan will be.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What's the plan for Cijntje

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (50) walks off after a defensive half inning against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"[The Cardinals] are going to have Jurrangelo Cijntje focus on RHP in games and BP, while keeping him working as LHP in side sessions and bullpens, Goold reported.

Goold also included a link to a TikTok video that shows how Cijntje works against hitters when he is not pitching from both arms. It appears that for now, the Cardinals want him to focus on one thing at a time.

However, they also clearly want to see what he is capable of from both sides. They don't want to completely shut down the idea of him being a switch-pitcher, which is ultimately a good thing. He is best from the right side, but instead of deciding to not let him pitch left-handed, the Cardinals are making the right decision to hone his skills and see what he is capable of as a switch-pitcher.

This makes him one of the most exciting prospects the Cardinals have in their system. They have been short on pitching for several years, but Chaim Bloom pushed all the right buttons when making this trade and got the best possible return for Donovan.

It will be interesting to see how Cijntje develops in the coming years and if he can one day crack the Cardinals' starting rotation. He has a ton of upside, and his ability to pitch from both arms makes him a very solid prospect that could help get the Cardinals back to where they once were in a few short years.

We'll see if the Cardinals ultimately allow him to pitch from both sides in games in the near future.

More MLB: State of Cardinals Straight From Ex-Starter Miles Mikolas