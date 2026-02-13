Cardinals Reveal Zack Thompson’s Status After Rollercoaster Offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that should be fun to watch in 2026.

When you have as much young talent as this club has, plus one of baseball's best prospects, that's going to be the case. Even if the Cardinals struggle in the standings, the 2026 season is going to be an opportunity for Cardinals fans to get a glimpse into what the future of the organization could look like.

In a perfect world, the Cardinals would shock everyone and make a run with this young group. A more likely positive would be if guys like Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II and Nolan Gorman take a step forward, Wetherholt shines, Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson and Iván Herrera confirm that they are long-term building blocks and rotation takes a step forward. If all of those things could happen, it would make the 2026 season a success in the long run.

We'll see what happens, but Spring Training is now here. There is excitement in the air because real baseball is underway. Teams are starting to get ready across the league for the marathon that is the big league season. St. Louis officially opened camp on Thursday with pitchers and catchers reporting. With camp opening, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom had a few injury updates, including for 28-year-old lefty Zack Thompson.

The Cardinals hurler is working his way back

Apr 3, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (57) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-Imagn Images | Ray Acevedo-Imagn Images

"We do have no surprises in this group," Bloom said. "Obviously, with some of our longer-term injured guys. Rehab mode. Zack had a shoulder scope in August so he is behind. He is throwing, but he is not close to games. That will happen during the season."

So, it sounds he's still working his way back after undergoing his shoulder surgery in August. He's had some tough luck. He missed the 2025 season due to injury and now is still working back, but the fact that Bloom alluded to the idea of Thompson pitching in games during the season should be consider positive, at least.

It was a bit of an odd offseason for Thompson. He was outrighted down to Triple-A Memphis and initially elected to become a free agent. Because he missed the entire season and was on the big league Injured List, he couldn't go to the minors and then elect MiLB free agency. Just an odd quirk with the rules, but one that kept a former first-rounder with the organization.

